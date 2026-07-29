Lock Upp 2: Gautami Kapoor apologises to Shreya Kalra after Ram Kapoor backlash

She also urged the audience to withhold judgment, arguing that reality TV editing strips away context and that viewers were only seeing curated fragments of a much longer story. That framing didn’t sit well with everyone. Commentary around the episode noted that the conversation had shifted almost entirely toward defending Ram’s character, while the substance of what Shreya had actually said, that her boundaries had been crossed, regardless of intent, got comparatively little airtime.

With the season winding down, producers brought contestants’ families into the lockup for a pre-finale visit — a Lock Upp tradition. It was during this visit that Gautami’s tone shifted markedly. Rather than repeating her earlier defence, she approached Shreya directly, folded her hands, and apologised on Ram’s behalf — telling her that if he had touched her inappropriately or disrespected her in any way, she was sorry for it.

It's a striking pivot from the “that's just who Ram is” messaging of a week earlier, and viewers online have wasted no time noting the contrast between the two moments — one dismissive of the controversy, the other one seemingly conceding its point.