Akanksha Chamola fears ‘public lynching’ if third secret is revealed on Lock Upp

Speaking candidly to her friend Pamala Serena, Akanksha added that even her family would question her for keeping such a secret from them.

She was heard saying; “That night, when she (Shreya) was talking to us. At that time she said that ‘before leaving Lock Upp, I became friends with Chamola too’. And last night she said, ‘You’re not even my friend’. She (Shreya) doesn’t realise even once that she is so inhumane.”

Akanksha called herself “a public figure no matter what.”

“My husband is a big name in the industry. We’ll both get publicly lynched. People will forget her for sure. Who did it, they’ll not remember. They will definitely remember Gaurav Khanna and me. And yes, I am answerable to my entire family now.”