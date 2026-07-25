Akanksha Chamola expresses her disappointment with Gaurav Khanna’s visit on Lock Upp 2

Akansha Chamola certainly didn’t hold anything back when she spoke about her estranged husband Gaurav Khanna’s unexpected appearance on the second season of Lock Upp. Speaking to other contestants, the actress said that she would have loved to meet either her parents or her pet dog, saying that she just wanted someone for comfort and not an unexpected meeting with her husband.

Akansha Chamola says she wanted comfort from her family instead of Gaurav Khanna

The discussion started when Shreya Kalra informed Akansha and Shilpa Shinde that she missed her boyfriend and wished that he could pay her a visit during the show. She remarked, "Tumhara bhi aa gaya, iska bhi aa gaya. Mereko bhi mera boyfriend chahiye thodi der ke liye."