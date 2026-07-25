Akanksha Chamola expresses her disappointment with Gaurav Khanna’s visit on Lock Upp 2

Akansha Chamola certainly didn’t hold anything back when she spoke about her estranged husband Gaurav Khanna’s unexpected appearance on the second season of Lock Upp. Speaking to other contestants, the actress said that she would have loved to meet either her parents or her pet dog, saying that she just wanted someone for comfort and not an unexpected meeting with her husband.
The discussion started when Shreya Kalra informed Akansha and Shilpa Shinde that she missed her boyfriend and wished that he could pay her a visit during the show. She remarked, "Tumhara bhi aa gaya, iska bhi aa gaya. Mereko bhi mera boyfriend chahiye thodi der ke liye."
Responding to her, Akansha Chamola said, "Mere to ex tha. Has to raha hai Varun, bol raha hai, 'Tera family kaha aaya? 'Tera to stranger aaya." After that, both Shreya and Shilpa burst out laughing.
Akansha proceeded to speak on Gaurav and confessed that she would have preferred meeting someone from her own family. She said, “Usse zyada mujhe family mein se koi aata to better tha." On being asked by Shreya as to why she was of this opinion, Akansha responded, "I wanted my comfort, yaar. Basically more for me than for him." She later added, “I would have preferred agar meri mummy ya papa koi aate, ya mera kutta hi aa jaata."
Akansha Chamola tied the knot with Gaurav Khanna in a grand wedding in 2016. But in an interview on the opening episode of Lock Upp Season 2, she said that they have broken up. She also said that they are no longer living together and are in the process of getting a divorce.
Commenting on their decision to part ways, Akansha Chamola stated that they had come to an amicable decision to part ways despite being together for so long. It was further stated that not wanting children was one of the reasons for their separation.