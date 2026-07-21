Lock Upp 2: Riteish Deshmukh gives Dheeraj Dhoopar warning over strategy chits sent by family

In the recent episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Dheeraj Dhoopar made headlines after receiving a serious warning from show host Riteish Deshmukh about two attempts by his family to smuggle in strategy notes into the jail. The event occurred during Week 4 of Lock Upp Season 2. Although the actor claimed that he had not played any role, Riteish warned him that there would be strict consequences if anything like that happened again.
On Monday's episode, Dheeraj was summoned to the room of the jailer, who told him that his family was involved in trying to give him an unfair edge in the contest by helping him twice. Riteish said, “As you know, on this show, meeting anyone from outside is not allowed without permission. On humanitarian grounds, we allowed you to meet with your son. Let me tell you, during that time, there were attempts to smuggle chits into the jail. While you are not aware of this, we seized those evidence.”
He further added, “I understand that it’s not your fault, and it is your family who is to be blamed. At that time, we decided to overlook it, but then, disguised as belongings, your family tried to send those chits again. Those chits told you how to win this game and how to outplay other contestants. Our security team and I intercepted this once again. Anything that comes inside the Lock Upp, we go through everything so that no one gets an unfair advantage. Since this has happened twice, I just wanted to warn you again that this will be the last time.”
As per Riteish, the first attempt is said to have occurred at an authorised meeting between Dheeraj Dhoopar and his son. However, the second attempt occurred when the notes were hidden among his belongings. In both cases, the security staff seized the chits before handing them to the participant.
Riteish continued and said, “I am giving you this warning privately. Next time, we will have to take stricter action.” Dheeraj responded by saying, “I don’t support this.” Dheeraj Dhoopar expressed his apologies and promised the producers that this would not happen again.
Dheeraj Dhoopar also made his point to his family members by saying, “Guys, whoever is doing this, don’t do it again, please. I am playing my own game, and I don’t need any external help. I don’t need your support in this way. Do not do this again.”
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