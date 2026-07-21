Lock Upp 2: Riteish Deshmukh gives Dheeraj Dhoopar warning over strategy chits sent by family

In the recent episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Dheeraj Dhoopar made headlines after receiving a serious warning from show host Riteish Deshmukh about two attempts by his family to smuggle in strategy notes into the jail. The event occurred during Week 4 of Lock Upp Season 2. Although the actor claimed that he had not played any role, Riteish warned him that there would be strict consequences if anything like that happened again.

Dheeraj Dhoopar warned after family allegedly violates Lock Upp rules

On Monday's episode, Dheeraj was summoned to the room of the jailer, who told him that his family was involved in trying to give him an unfair edge in the contest by helping him twice. Riteish said, “As you know, on this show, meeting anyone from outside is not allowed without permission. On humanitarian grounds, we allowed you to meet with your son. Let me tell you, during that time, there were attempts to smuggle chits into the jail. While you are not aware of this, we seized those evidence.”