Lock Upp 2: Yogesh Rawat shocks host Farah Khan with shoplifting confession

The tension inside the Lock Upp 2 house reached a surprising peak during the latest episode’s secret-revealing task. Contestant Yogesh Rawat stunned both viewers and co-hosts after admitting that he used to shoplift from shopping malls. What made the revelation particularly controversial was his casual delivery, which met with sharp criticism from the show’s presenters.

The task, designed for “controllers’ to save their ‘dependents’, concluded with Madhuri Grover choosing her dependent, Yogesh, to share a personal secret. Far from a sentimental confession, Yogesh revealed that he frequently stole high-end items despite being financially secure. He confessed that whenever he visited shopping malls, he felt an urge to take things and leave, strictly for the thrill of it. He estimated the total value of stolen perfumes, clothes and shoes to be around 50,000 to 60,000 rupees.

How Farah Khan and Ram Kapoor reacted to the controversial admission

As Yogesh giggled during his narration, co-host Farah Khan was visibly baffled by his light-hearted attitude towards a criminal offence. She quickly reprimanded him, asking if he was serious and reminding him that his actions were wrong. Farah pointed out that retail staff and innocent salesmen often bear the brunt of missing stock at the end of their shifts.