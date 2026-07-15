Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams snaps at autograph sellers in tense Paris confrontation

Visibly rattled, he told the group they’d followed him all the way to the residence and brushed off their apologies, accusing them of being autograph dealers rather than genuine admirers. He grabbed a stack of photos from one man and pulled out a lighter, attempting to set them on fire. When the flame wouldn’t catch, he stormed off and tore the photos apart instead, as the men reportedly laughed from their mopeds.

Despite the outburst, Hudson appeared to calm down enough to sign the photos before dropping them and walking away.

Unlike some celebrities who’ve faced criticism for similar clashes with paparazzi and autograph hunters, the reaction to Hudson’s meltdown has skewed overwhelmingly sympathetic. Social media users have largely applauded him for standing his ground, with many saying his frustration was more than justified given the circumstances.