Do you know you can rent out the famous Heated Rivalry cottage?

There are vacation rentals with great beds, vacation rentals with good views, and then there are vacation rentals with lore. The newly listed Heated Rivalry cottage on Airbnb falls squarely into the last category. It’s a place where the selling point isn’t the thread count so much as the emotional damage (affectionate) attached to the walls.
Barlochan Cottage is located in Muskokas, Ontario’s lake-lined cottage country. The two-story home was built in 2020 by Canadian architect Trevor McIvor and used to be a private property. The Barlochan Cottage is the three‑bedroom property will be available for booking as a vacation home on Airbnb for $248.10 CAD which is about $181 USD per night from March 3.
Heated Rivalry is a novel by Rachel Reid, and is a cultural touchstone in the M/M fiction boom. It is now made into a 6 episode show streaming on Prime Video. The story follows two elite hockey players on rival teams, Ilya and Shane, whose long-running, secret relationship evolves over years of chance encounters and stolen time. Ilya and Shane turn from enemies-to-lovers, with professional stakes, emotional restraint, and long-game tension.
The cottage itself is central to that mythology. In the story, it’s the off-grid refuge where the rivalry drops, the armour comes off, and the characters get to exist outside the noise of the league, the media, and their own carefully constructed personas.
Heated Rivalry began as a beloved genre title but has grown into a fandom ecosystem with viral TikTok edits, quote discourse, character analysis threads, and a steady influx of new readers discovering the book years after publication.
Fans don't just read or watch shows and films. They temporarily inhabit the emotional geography of a story. From film locations to themed Airbnbs built around fictional worlds, the line between setting and destination is dissolving. Fandom has moved beyond expensive merch and random memes. It has become a travel segment, an interior design brief, and occasionally, a weekend itinerary built around fictional emotional closure.
