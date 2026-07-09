Gaurav Khanna enters Lock Upp 2 as special visitor following Akanksha Chamola’s shock divorce announcement

Popular television actor Gaurav Khanna is all set to enter Lock Upp 2 as a special visitor amidst his separation from Akanksha Chamola.

Emotional confrontation on the reality show as the couple breaks their silence

Gaurav will be seeing Akanksha for the first time since she announced that they are headed for a divorce on the very first day of Lock Upp 2. Akanksha had shared that she and Gaurav have been living separately for the past year.

She revealed, “Gaurav Khanna and I are getting divorced. We have been living separately for the past one year. People don’t know about this yet. This is a decision we have both taken. We have been talking about it for the past one year.”

Akanksha added that despite the separation, there is no bitterness between them. She stated that with time, they both realised that they wanted different things from life.