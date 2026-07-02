Gaurav Khanna breaks silence on Akanksha Chamola divorce and vows ongoing support

The public reaction to his statement has divided fans online. Whilst many social media users rushed to label him a “green flag” for his graceful stance, others remained skeptical, suggesting the emotional display was put on for the cameras.

The announcement marks the end of a nine-year marriage for the couple, who wed in a grand ceremony in Kanpur in November, 2016. Speaking to her co-participants on Lock Upp, Akanksha shed light on the core issues that led to their mutual decision to part ways. She candidly revealed a fundamental difference in their long-term goals, specifically regarding parenthood.

Akanksha explained that she has never possessed a maternal instinct and felt certain that she did not want to have children. Whilst Gaurav had previously defended her choices during his own time on Bigg Boss, Akanksha admitted that his deep-seated desire to become a father eventually created an irreconcilable divide. Realising they envisioned entirely different futures, the pair chose a mature separation to allow Akanksha to embrace her independence and freedom, free from any lingering bitterness or bad blood.