Gaurav Khanna breaks silence on Akanksha Chamola divorce and vows ongoing support

The television industry has been left reeling after Akanksha Chamola announced her impending divorce from Gaurav Khanna during the premiere of reality show Lock Upp Season 2. After a year of secret separation, Gaurav has finally broken his silence, offering a dignified and supportive response to the public revelation.
Spotted outside the sets of Laughter Chefs whilst promoting his upcoming stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi, Gaurav was questioned by paparazzi regarding his current state of mind. Maintaining his composure, he insisted that his feelings remained unchanged, stating that the love and support he holds for his wife are exactly as they always were. He emphasised his commitment to standing by her, adding that he would always support Akanksha and wished her the absolute best as she navigates the reality competition.
The public reaction to his statement has divided fans online. Whilst many social media users rushed to label him a “green flag” for his graceful stance, others remained skeptical, suggesting the emotional display was put on for the cameras.
The announcement marks the end of a nine-year marriage for the couple, who wed in a grand ceremony in Kanpur in November, 2016. Speaking to her co-participants on Lock Upp, Akanksha shed light on the core issues that led to their mutual decision to part ways. She candidly revealed a fundamental difference in their long-term goals, specifically regarding parenthood.
Akanksha explained that she has never possessed a maternal instinct and felt certain that she did not want to have children. Whilst Gaurav had previously defended her choices during his own time on Bigg Boss, Akanksha admitted that his deep-seated desire to become a father eventually created an irreconcilable divide. Realising they envisioned entirely different futures, the pair chose a mature separation to allow Akanksha to embrace her independence and freedom, free from any lingering bitterness or bad blood.