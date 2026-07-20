Gautami Kapoor backs Ram Kapoor: If he was being sleazy, inmates would’ve called him out

Gautami went on, “I'm not defending him for the way he is, but he's a man who is all heart, and he went into the game show or the reality show without any strategy or any plan. So I think that is what is coming across.”

“If he was being sleazy, then I'm sure the inmates would have called him out in the initial days of the show.”

Gautami said that it has been almost 4-5 weeks that they've been locked up.

The actress’ claims come a day after Shreya Kalra accused co-contestant Ram Kapoor of crossing personal boundaries, as she said that if he tries to kiss her again, and say that her father “doesn't kiss” her this much.

“Then why is it now that suddenly there's this uproar and people are talking about it? I mean, what is the reason? The only reason I can see is that, yes, he did not support Shreya as the gang leader, which maybe he should have done because she's done the tasks brilliantly for him and she supported him all the way.”