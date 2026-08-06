Shreya Kalra lifts the Lock Upp 2 trophy, Shivangi Joshi becomes 1st runner-up

After going through 6 weeks of an emotional rollercoaster, social media influencer Shreya Kalra finally lifted the trophy of Lock Upp 2: Sach Ya Sazaa.

Shreya Kalra wins Lock Upp 2, Shivangi Joshi is runner-up

Shreya’s journey on the show has been a blast, garnering praises from both the viewers and co-contestants.

Television actress Shivangi Joshi emerged as the first runner-up of the reality show, while Yogesh Rawat became the second runner-up.