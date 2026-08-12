Akanksha Chamola firmly tells paps she will ‘not take any questions on Gaurav Khanna’ anymore

The actress said she would not be taking any questions on Gaurav Khanna and Lock Upp, choosing to keep the matter private after months of public discussion surrounding her marriage.

For the uninitiated, Akanksha had shocked her fans by addressing her separation from Gaurav following her stint on Lock Upp 2. The actress had made the revelation on the premiere episode of the show.

She had revealed that she and Gaurav had been living separately for more than a year and that they were now headed for divorce. She later clarified that the separation was genuine and not a move to generate publicity or TRPs. Following the show’s conclusion, during the official press conference, she said that emotionally they had already moved on from the marriage and that only the formal signing of the divorce documents remained.