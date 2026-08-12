Did you know Mallika Sherawat married pilot Karan Singh Gill at 21?

Nothing remains quite a secret in the glamour industry. And when you’ve established a name for yourself like Mallika Sherawat, the undisclosed past too makes way to the spotlight serving as breaking news. Recently one buzz that’s been going around and making headlines is the story of Mallika's first marriage which she tried to keep under the wraps for the most part of her glamorous life.

Mallika Sherawat’s first marriage: The untold story of her life before Bollywood fame

At just 21, Mallika, known as Reema Lamba back then, married her long term friend Karan Singh Gill in a grand celebration. It was a love-cum-arrange marriage. Karan was a pilot in Jet Airways and Mallika was just a regular girl from Moth, a small village in Haryana’s Hisar district. However, as soon as her interest toward the entertainment business took shape, things started to go downhill with her relationship. The duo soon got divorced and Mallika went on to pursue her career in the glamour industry.

As per reports, Sushil Lamba, an uncle of the actress once stated, “She always had a thought of becoming rich and famous. She married Gill because she was in love with him, but married life wasn’t made for her. So, she decided to quit wedlock and lead an independent lifestyle. From her own parents to her in-laws, everybody was against her decision and, as a result, she had a major argument with all of them”.