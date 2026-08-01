Mallika Sherawat felt 'insulted' at The Traitors launch event after she was asked to move aside for Shweta Tiwari

Some time after this, there was some movement on stage, and depending on some angles in the video, it looked like Mallika had been told to stand aside as Shweta remained behind to take individual pictures. The scene was very quickly circulated on the internet, with the assumption that Mallika had been taken off stage.

One person commented, saying, "Paps can be so disrespectful sometimes, like she’s just standing there doing her job too. Hope someone called them out." Another X user commented, "what nonsense? Mallika would be the paparazzi's first priority. She must've given solo picture already." Another person called out the PR tricks, saying, "A bit of controversy is also part of the promotion these days."