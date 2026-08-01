Mallika Sherawat felt 'insulted' at The Traitors launch event after she was asked to move aside for Shweta Tiwari

Mallika Sherawat is once again at the centre of an online debate after a video clip from the season 2 launch party of The Traitors went viral on social media. According to some viral videos on social media, Mallika had been insulted and asked to step aside so that Shweta Tiwari could take her photos alone.
In the video clip, Mallika Sherawat is seen with Shweta Tiwari talking to each other on the stage during the promotional event of The Traitors Season 2. Mallika and Shweta were initially photographed and seemed to be at ease when they talked to each other.
Some time after this, there was some movement on stage, and depending on some angles in the video, it looked like Mallika had been told to stand aside as Shweta remained behind to take individual pictures. The scene was very quickly circulated on the internet, with the assumption that Mallika had been taken off stage.
One person commented, saying, "Paps can be so disrespectful sometimes, like she’s just standing there doing her job too. Hope someone called them out." Another X user commented, "what nonsense? Mallika would be the paparazzi's first priority. She must've given solo picture already." Another person called out the PR tricks, saying, "A bit of controversy is also part of the promotion these days."
Season 2 of The Traitors is set for its premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 13th August, 2026. Director Karan Johar will continue his role as the host. There will be 21 celebrities competing in the game, from the fields of entertainment, sports and the digital space.
The list of contestants for the show consists of Shweta Tiwari, Rhea Chakraborty, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Malhan, Krystle D'Souza, Shalini Passi, Ranveer Brar, Dalip Tahil, Parul Gulati, Sahil Salathia, Aditya Kulshreshtha (Kullu), Ikka, Shahneel Gill, and Tanya Purohit.