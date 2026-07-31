The contestants of Traitors India Season 2 confirmed, complete list inside

Karan Johar will return to host Traitors India Season 2 and has already shared a glimpse into the second season. The reality show will premiere on August 13, 2026 on Prime Video with 21 contestants, all of whom have been revealed.
Traitors India had a very successful first season with Indian filmmaker Karan Johar as host and now after much speculation, the names of all 21 participants have been confirmed.
For the second season, the show is bringing together renowned names across the industry including Bollywood stars, comedians, social media influencers, musicians, entrepreneurs, former reality show stars and more.
With names like Mallika Sherawat and and Munawar Faruqui already confirmed, viewers now have the full list to look forward too. The other 19 contestants that will join the two names on Traitors India season 2 are, Shalini Passi, Abhishek Malhan, Shweta Tiwari, Ranveer Brar, Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D'Souza, Dalip Tahil, Parul Gulati, Soundous Moufakir, Shahneel Gill, Harman Singha, Ikka, Aditya Kulshreshtha, Tanya Puri, Karan Singh, Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, Ansh Chopra and Prish.
The full cast revealed themselves at an Amazon Prime Video event in Mumbai and the pictures and videos have gone viral since then. The contestants arrives in full-length red gowns with the hoods covering their face and revealed their visages one by one as the crowd erupted in cheers.
Traitors Season 2 has already been filmed at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, exactly where the debut season was shot. New episodes of the season will drop every Sunday starting August 13, as the psychological games become more intense and the betrayals more shocking.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.