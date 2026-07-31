The contestants of Traitors India Season 2 confirmed, complete list inside

Karan Johar will return to host Traitors India Season 2 and has already shared a glimpse into the second season. The reality show will premiere on August 13, 2026 on Prime Video with 21 contestants, all of whom have been revealed.

Traitors India Season 2 contestants revealed

Traitors India had a very successful first season with Indian filmmaker Karan Johar as host and now after much speculation, the names of all 21 participants have been confirmed.