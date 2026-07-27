The Traitors India Season 2: Release date, Mallika Sherawat confirmed as a contestant

The Traitors India makers officially announced its return, after a successful debut season filled with alliances, unexpected betrayals and deception. While Season 2 confirms Karan Johar's return as host, the show will also see actress Mallika Sherawat as a contestant. The show, as per the social media post, will premiere on Prime Video on August 13.

The Traitors India 2: Munawar Faruqui, Mallika Sherawat confirmed as participants

In the new teaser, several contestants from the previous season like Uorfi Javed, Purav Jha, Ashish Vidyarthi and Elnaaz Norouzi, made a cameo appearance. The promo also introduced the first two contestants of the upcoming season.

Karan Johar introduced Munawar Faruqui as the “king of reality TV, all the way from Nagpada”, and welcomed Mallika Sherawat, saying, "She's known for murder," referring to her 2004 breakout film, Murder. “But will she kill in this game too or...?” he added, hinting at the twists and strategy expected on the show.