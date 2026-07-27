The Traitors India Season 2: Release date, Mallika Sherawat confirmed as a contestant

The Traitors India makers officially announced its return, after a successful debut season filled with alliances, unexpected betrayals and deception. While Season 2 confirms Karan Johar's return as host, the show will also see actress Mallika Sherawat as a contestant. The show, as per the social media post, will premiere on Prime Video on August 13.
In the new teaser, several contestants from the previous season like Uorfi Javed, Purav Jha, Ashish Vidyarthi and Elnaaz Norouzi, made a cameo appearance. The promo also introduced the first two contestants of the upcoming season.
Karan Johar introduced Munawar Faruqui as the “king of reality TV, all the way from Nagpada”, and welcomed Mallika Sherawat, saying, "She's known for murder," referring to her 2004 breakout film, Murder. “But will she kill in this game too or...?” he added, hinting at the twists and strategy expected on the show.
Though the makers are yet to reveal the rest of the contestants of this season, there are speculations about a few other contestants too.
Season 2 of The Traitors India reportedly went on floors earlier this year and was shot at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer, and is expected to feature 21 contestants from diverse fields. Some names floating around as possible participants include Bigg Boss winners Elvish Yadav, Shweta Tiwari and Rubina Dilaik. Other expected participants, whose names have been linked to the show are Sanjay Kapoor, Abhishek Malhan and Rhea Chakraborty.
The show, The Traitors had originated in the Netherlands and since then have been adapted in over 30 countries, including the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand and more.
The show is about contestants taking part in missions to build a shared prize pot, while also trying to identify the secret traitors among them. Eliminations take place through round-table group votes and the traitors' internal evaluations at night.
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