The Traitors: How much did Uorfi and Nikita Luther walk away with?

Karan Johar’s high-stakes reality thriller The Traitors has finally reached its dramatic conclusion, crowning Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther as the ultimate winners. The duo walked away with a whopping ₹70.05 lakh in prize money after outplaying fellow finalist Harsh Gujral in a nail-biting finale.
The Amazon Prime Video series, which kicked off with 20 celebrity contestants and influencers, tested trust, deception, and strategy, Uorfi and Nikita proved they had what it took to survive.
Best known for her headline-making fashion and bold personality, Uorfi teamed up with professional poker champion Nikita Luther to take down the last remaining Traitor, Purav Jha. Their victory wasn’t about dominating from the start but knowing how to stay one step ahead in a game built on lies and deduction. “You don’t have to be the smartest person to win,” Uorfi told in an interview. “You just have to use your brain when it matters most. I’ve always had strong survival instincts.”
Despite not being sure of herself throughout the game, Uorfi revealed that it was only in the final days that things started to click. “Harsh got recruited just two days before the finale — I only began suspecting him when I noticed subtle changes in his behaviour. Nikita and I had a long chat, and I just knew she was innocent. That’s when we planned our final move.”
Their unexpected alliance worked in their favour with Uorfi’s gut instincts and Nikita’s calculated gameplay keeping them off the Traitors’ radar. Still, not everyone was thrilled. Many fans were rooting for Purav Jha, known for playing with integrity and maintaining a low profile throughout. His last-minute elimination triggered debates online about whether the right pair won.
Hints about the finale’s outcome had been circulating for days, with cryptic posts by contestant Apoorva Mukhija and a few gossip handles an “Innocents” victory. Now basking in her win, Uorfi is shifting gears toward business ventures and hinted that a wedding might be on the horizon soon. The Traitors may be over, but for Uorfi and Nikita, the spotlight is just beginning.