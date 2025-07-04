The Traitors: How much did Uorfi and Nikita Luther walk away with?

Best known for her headline-making fashion and bold personality, Uorfi teamed up with professional poker champion Nikita Luther to take down the last remaining Traitor, Purav Jha. Their victory wasn’t about dominating from the start but knowing how to stay one step ahead in a game built on lies and deduction. “You don’t have to be the smartest person to win,” Uorfi told in an interview. “You just have to use your brain when it matters most. I’ve always had strong survival instincts.”

Despite not being sure of herself throughout the game, Uorfi revealed that it was only in the final days that things started to click. “Harsh got recruited just two days before the finale — I only began suspecting him when I noticed subtle changes in his behaviour. Nikita and I had a long chat, and I just knew she was innocent. That’s when we planned our final move.”

Their unexpected alliance worked in their favour with Uorfi’s gut instincts and Nikita’s calculated gameplay keeping them off the Traitors’ radar. Still, not everyone was thrilled. Many fans were rooting for Purav Jha, known for playing with integrity and maintaining a low profile throughout. His last-minute elimination triggered debates online about whether the right pair won.