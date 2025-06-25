The Traitors: Who's Sufi Motiwala, whose explosive fights with Uorfi, Raftaar went viral?

But what’s propelled Sufi from fashion feeds to national headlines is his fiery exchange with rapper Raftaar in the early episodes of the show. During a tense group challenge and subsequent deliberation inside the so-called ‘Circle of Shaq’, Raftaar publicly accused Sufi of being one of the traitors. The confrontation quickly turned personal, with verbal jabs escalating into a no-holds-barred war of words.

In Episode 4, Raftaar was heard mocking Sufi’s gameplay, telling fellow contestants, “I know how to dominate you. I’m just going to laugh at you today.” The situation worsened in Episode 5, when Sufi and Raftaar became the top suspects in a task involving gold scarecrows. While Sufi tried to take the high road by voting for himself — hoping to deflect suspicion — the actual traitor turned out to be Raftaar.

What followed was a heated argument involving not just Sufi, but Apoorva Mukhija (aka Rebel Kid), with Raftaar snapping, “Why do only Apoorva and Sufi understand everything? Are the others dumb or what?” Sufi’s calm but firm clapback — “I’m not your f**ing sidekick, and you will not say anything to me”* — has since gone viral, with many praising his composure under pressure and refusal to be belittled.

With Karan Johar at the helm and a celebrity-heavy cast including Uorfi Javed, Karan Kundrra, and Anshula Kapoor, The Traitors promises more confrontations — and it looks like Sufi Motiwala isn’t backing down anytime soon. For now, he’s not just judging outfits — he’s judging intentions. And clearly, he’s here to stay.