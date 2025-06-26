The Traitors: Which Indian palace was the reality show filmed in?

Anyone who has seen The Traitors on Amazon Prime has wondered about the palace where the show has been shot. The Traitors features some immaculate shots and outdoor sequences of the old-world palace which boasts Mughal architecture but is also flanked by contemporary features. In fact, the long sunny corridors and private seating areas of the sandstone palace play a big role in developing the intrigue of the show.
Turns out, The Traitors has been filmed in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. Another fun fact, Siddarth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also got married in this very hotel. So, if you are planning a vacation to Jaisalmer, do not forget to check this place out.
Situated in the cusp of the Thar desert in Rajasthan, Suryagarh offers a royal infrastructure with all modern amenities, including a spa. Moreover, the property is pet-friendly!
If you want to stay in the Suryagarh palace, it can cost you anything between INR 13K to over a lakh, depending on the size of the room or suite.
The Palace offers you dining experiences that you would never forget. From local cuisine to global ones, dine peacefully surrounded by nature. If you are adventurous then opt for horse-riding and take a tour of the property, albeit with a guide. Enjoy your evening meal in the lap of the desert along with performances by local artistes. And the comfortable rooms would make your feel like a King or Queen the moment you step in.
It is easily accessible through a 23-minute drive from the Jaisalmer Airport or you can opt for the Jaisalmer Train station from where it is located 10 minutes away.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.