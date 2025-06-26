The Traitors: Which Indian palace was the reality show filmed in?

Anyone who has seen The Traitors on Amazon Prime has wondered about the palace where the show has been shot. The Traitors features some immaculate shots and outdoor sequences of the old-world palace which boasts Mughal architecture but is also flanked by contemporary features. In fact, the long sunny corridors and private seating areas of the sandstone palace play a big role in developing the intrigue of the show.

Which Jaisalmer palace features on the show, The Traitors?

Turns out, The Traitors has been filmed in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. Another fun fact, Siddarth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also got married in this very hotel. So, if you are planning a vacation to Jaisalmer, do not forget to check this place out.