This luxurious wildlife resort in Maharashtra offers a blend of holistic wellness and slow-living farm-to-table experiences

A recurring thought ran through our heads as we tucked into a divine dessert — mahua jamun and pistachio ice cream, so indulgent we simply couldn’t stop eating. Seated at Palash, a forest-enveloped restaurant that happened to be just metres away from a tiger’s territory, the idea lingered: how incredible would it be if, for once, if the tiger came to our doorstep, rather than us venturing into its home? A few lucky ones have lived this dream for real during their stay at Tipai Wildlife Luxuries, a resort inspired by the village of Tipeshwar and its famous wildlife sanctuary. While we weren’t fortunate enough to spot the big cats, the property more than made up for it with sightings of wild boars, nilgai and what felt like a hundred species of delicate, fluttering birds such as flowerpeckers and magpie robins that gathered just outside our Forest Villa’s alfresco lounge, chirping sweetly.
If you ever wish to experience summer at its most intense without truly feeling the heat, we’d wholeheartedly recommend a staycation here. Despite temperatures nearing 50 degrees outside, our time was unexpectedly delightful. Each of the forest villas, spanning a generous 1,900 sq ft, is peppered with handcrafted details and designed for comfort. They feature a king-sized bedroom, a separate bath suite (complete with an open-to-the-sky shower, serenaded by cicadas) and intimate living spaces, both indoors and beneath the open skies.
Villa-only resort
We were instantly drawn to the villa’s rustic stoney-woodsy aesthetic, but two design elements particularly stood out: the ceiling, covered in what seemed like a gazillion kulhads and the delicate paper light fixtures shaped like birds and blooming flowers. The room even boasted the most exquisite selection of artisanal teas, outshining even the finest luxury properties we’ve visited across the country.
If you’re battling writer’s block, a weekend here might just be your cure. It certainly was ours. We found ourselves either sprawled across the patio bed or nestled in the living room, sipping Lady Grey (tea), birdwatching and threading words together seamlessly like pearls on a string. For those who wish to add a little more luxury, they can opt for the Pool Residences.
Menus curated by chef Amninder Sandhu
What else makes this eco-resort truly special? There’s so much to say — but let’s wrap up the dinner at Palash first. The resort’s signature restaurant, where we devoured a sublime seven-course menu, was brimming with ingredients harvested just metres away from the resort’s lush garden and sourced from neighbouring organic farms. The menu draws deeply from the culinary traditions of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.
Helmed by the acclaimed chef Amninder Sandhu (like most of the property’s other diners), Palash is run by an all-women team who bring both soul and skill to the fire. Every dish is cooked using age-old techniques — over open flames, in underground barbecue pits, on traditional chulhas and sigris and using cast iron, bamboo and stone. We absolutely loved the Dabeli, Masala Shengdana, Pomegranate and Bamboo Smoked Phanas, Indrayani Rice and Kashiphal Patta.
Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary
While that was all about the night we arrived there. The next morning, we were up at the crack of dawn, nestled comfortably in a jeep, binoculars in hand — specifically, a pair of Solognac 8×42 optics thoughtfully provided by the resort — driving away. Just seven kilometres away lies the Sunna Gate of the Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary, our portal into the wild.
Spread across 148.63 sq km of deciduous forest, Tipeshwar is a verdant gem nestled between Maharashtra and Telangana, part of the greater Tadoba Tiger Reserve biosphere. Its forested basalt hills are a biodiversity hotspot, teeming with life. While the chance to glimpse the elusive royal Bengal tiger draws seasoned wildlife enthusiasts here year after year, the sanctuary is home to a spectacular array of creatures — from pangolins and sloth bears to nilgai, over 180 species of birds, 26 types of reptiles and nearly a hundred species of butterflies. Four rivers — Purna, Krishna, Bhima and Tapti — snake through this landscape, with hidden waterfalls.
Safari sighting
The resort enhances this experience with private safari gypsies and special attention has been given to wildlife photographers, with the vehicles tailored to accommodate delicate gear. Within minutes of entering the gate, while we were admiring the golden sunrise when a sudden jolt snapped us to attention — a herd of deer bolted across the road, two of them leaping right over our jeep’s bonnet. Seconds later, from the dry thickets, a tiger emerged.
Our guide whispered, “that’s a cub… which means the mother’s nearby.” The air grew tense. A fresh kill’s scent lingered and the cub, likely just fed, walked towards the lake, right beside us, for a drink. Moments later, a second cub appeared, playfully tackling its sibling, who kept a wary eye on us. Then, she arrived — the mother tigress. She took a quieter path, crossing the road in front of us with her cubs in tow. With a low growl, she led them into the forest once more, disappearing into the thickets. And those few minutes became the highlight of the safari.
Curated activities
Yes, the safari may be the star experience at the 34-acre resort — but it’s far from the only adventure to be had. Here, the wild offers more than just sightings; it invites participation. Among our top favourite experiences are Food Forest and Orchard Visit, where you can roll up your sleeves for a bit of gardening or handpick your own salad greens and fruits for your next meal, fresh from the forest and orchard to your plate. Usually conducted at The Garden Kitchen – Wadi, an al fresco dining experience nestled in the resort’s organic kitchen garden, indulge in leisurely Mediterranean-style brunches to interactive pizzamaking nights with the culinary team in a wood-fired oven.
For those seeking stillness, there’s Fishing By The Rain-Fed Pond, home to nearly 2,000 fish of various species. There is also Birding and Village Visits — a guided cultural and ecological immersion through three distinct local villages and serene lakes. One particularly fascinating activity, especially for families travelling with children, is the Camera Trap Trail. This engaging citizen science experience helps you discover the region’s nocturnal wildlife through hidden motionsensor cameras. Other enriching options include a tranquil Nature Walk through rustic village roads and farmland, painting/sketching and stargazing.
Shinrin-yoku
But while this 5-star property is deeply rooted in wilderness, it’s equally devoted to wellness. You can maintain your routine at the well-equipped gym or book a personalised session with the in-house fitness trainer. After an invigorating workout — or in our case, a thrilling safari — we dipped into the naturally filtered, chemical-free bio pool.
Here, you can practise the quiet joy of shinrin-yoku — the Japanese practice of forest bathing — by simply being present in the forest and engaging all your senses with its rhythms. The resort also features a serene spa, which we had our eye on for the final day of our stay. But for now, with our muscles stretched, we made our way to Perch — the resort’s charming, round-the-clock diner — for a well-deserved orange juice, eggs and avocado toast for a late breakfast.
Date nights
The afternoon unfolded at a wonderfully unhurried pace, beginning with well-deserved naps and followed by a hearty, soulful, home-style Maharashtrian thali accompanied by a tall glass of chaas for lunch at Perch. Naturally, we slipped back into another blissful nap soon after. When we finally stirred from our siesta, little did we know we were in for a charming surprise.
Instead of the usual buggy, an adorable tiger-painted auto rickshaw arrived to whisk us away, setting the tone for what turned out to be the most whimsical, cottagecore-style sundowner date at the Machan. Perched on a hill just above the pool, the setting was dreamy, with dappled sunlight, pretty pink wildflowers in the vase and a picnic-style setup that felt straight out of a storybook. We cooled off with tall glasses of iced tea and tucked into their signature chilli cheese toast and the softest, most delightful tea cakes that are an absolute must-try.
By the lake
Remember the serene lotus pond we mentioned earlier — the one where nilgais are often seen sipping water at dusk? Well, that spot also houses the Talaabwali restaurant. Rooted in the rich traditions of Indian kebabs and biryanis, the focus here is as much on flavour as it is on sustainability. Everything from the rustic setup to the open-fire cooking honours the land and its bounty. And they weren’t kidding. The menu spans three pages and each dish is designed to be communal, served in a large thaali.
The kebab selection is vivid and deeply satisfying — each bite more flavourful and filling than the last — even the vegetarian options. But the true showstopper? Their concept dessert, Orange Bunchoux! Beautifully presented with the story of germination and harvesting, it brought the entire experience to a sweet, citrusy close, leaving us equal parts surprised and smitten.
Wellness in wilderness
As our trip drew to a close, the spa awaited — a perfect farewell to our stay. Aaste is housed in two serene villas, with views of the forest on one side and a rain-fed watering hole on the other. Created in collaboration with Tattva, one of India’s premier spa operators, the therapy menu is deeply rooted in ayurvedic traditions, using native oils and ingredients sourced from the Deccan and Himalayas.
We enjoyed a rejuvenating champi and a facial, surrendering to the pure joy of self-care. We were refreshed, inspired and utterly connected to the rhythm of nature — ready to head back to our re gular city-life hustle.
₹46,000 onwards. At Gondwakadi, Maharashtra. Nearest airport: Nagpur. Nearest Railhead: Adilabad.