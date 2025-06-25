This luxurious wildlife resort in Maharashtra offers a blend of holistic wellness and slow-living farm-to-table experiences

Villa-only resort

We were instantly drawn to the villa’s rustic stoney-woodsy aesthetic, but two design elements particularly stood out: the ceiling, covered in what seemed like a gazillion kulhads and the delicate paper light fixtures shaped like birds and blooming flowers. The room even boasted the most exquisite selection of artisanal teas, outshining even the finest luxury properties we’ve visited across the country.

If you’re battling writer’s block, a weekend here might just be your cure. It certainly was ours. We found ourselves either sprawled across the patio bed or nestled in the living room, sipping Lady Grey (tea), birdwatching and threading words together seamlessly like pearls on a string. For those who wish to add a little more luxury, they can opt for the Pool Residences.