Evolve Back Kuruba Safari Lodge offers a serene Kabini escape with riverbank mornings, tribal tales and wilderness safaris

As humans we all have our preferred spots, much like Sheldon from The Big Bang Theory. Perhaps not as stringent or technical, but we, too, chose our table at Honey Comb, a restaurant, simply for the serene vista of both Bandipur and Nagarhole National Parks, it offered and we continued to dine there for every meal. What made it so special? It was the gentleness with which the river Kapila embraced the banks, like a warm hug, without a wave in sight. So still that elegant white cranes like the Great Egret, perch there undisturbed for hours, basking in the sun, occasionally striding through the shallows in search of a catch.

With a blink, the birds would vanish behind a herd of cows grazing fresh grass along the riparian zone, passing a tree shedding leaves over a bullock cart cradling a sleeping puppy. It was a scene straight from a countryside dream. It took us by surprise how something so simple could capture our hearts so deeply, all while we nestled behind a netted curtain in the restaurant, lunching on akki roti and kooru (a Kodavastyle beans curry).