Travel

Ladakh to host its first astro festival celebrating dark sky tourism

It marks a significant step in Ladakh’s tourism strategy to promote sustainable, knowledge-based travel while showcasing its unique environmental and astronomical assets.
Ladakh to host its first astro festival celebrating dark sky tourism
The Ladakh Astro Festival is expected to draw interest from across India and abroad
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Ladakh will host its first-ever Astro Festival on June 27 and 28, spotlighting the region’s growing appeal as a destination for astro–tourism. Organised by the Union Territory’s Department of Tourism in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, the event aims to celebrate and promote Ladakh’s pristine night skies and astronomical significance.

What to expect from Ladakh’s first Astro Festival?

Ladakh to host its first astro festival celebrating dark sky tourism
It marks a significant step in Ladakh’s tourism strategy to promote sustainable, knowledge-based travel

The two-day festival will feature a curated mix of stargazing sessions, public talks, and interactive cosmic experiences. Events will be held at locations such as the District Panchayat Resource Centre in Agling, Leh, where ‘Public Talks’ by experts will be conducted. Guided stargazing and night sky observation sessions will take place at the University of Ladakh’s Taru Campus, offering participants a chance to witness some of the clearest skies in the country.

Ladakh to host its first astro festival celebrating dark sky tourism
The event offers an immersive experience that blends science, culture and the natural beauty of the Himalayas

Astrotourism trend

Ladakh is home to India’s first Dark Sky Reserve in Hanle, a remote region within the Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary. Spread across 22 kilometres, the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve hosts the Indian Astronomical Observatory, operated by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics. Its high-altitude location, low light pollution, and minimal atmospheric interference make it one of the best sites in India for astronomical observations.

With this festival, Ladakh continues to position itself as a hub for astrotourism, an emerging niche in travel that appeals to amateur astronomers, astrophotographers, and night sky enthusiasts. The region’s natural conditions: dry climate, clear skies, and sparse human settlements, create ideal conditions for viewing celestial events and deep-sky objects.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Ladakh to host its first astro festival celebrating dark sky tourism
This Indian union territory opens doors to tourists again!
Ladakh
ladakh tourism
The Ladakh Astro Festival

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com