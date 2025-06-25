Ladakh to host its first astro festival celebrating dark sky tourism

Astrotourism trend

Ladakh is home to India’s first Dark Sky Reserve in Hanle, a remote region within the Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary. Spread across 22 kilometres, the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve hosts the Indian Astronomical Observatory, operated by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics. Its high-altitude location, low light pollution, and minimal atmospheric interference make it one of the best sites in India for astronomical observations.

With this festival, Ladakh continues to position itself as a hub for astrotourism, an emerging niche in travel that appeals to amateur astronomers, astrophotographers, and night sky enthusiasts. The region’s natural conditions: dry climate, clear skies, and sparse human settlements, create ideal conditions for viewing celestial events and deep-sky objects.