This Indian union territory opens doors to tourists again!

In a determined step towards restoring tourism, 16 picturesque destinations across Jammu & Kashmir will reopen on June 17, two months after the chilling terror attack in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley on April 22 2025, which claimed 26 lives. The phased revival, announced by lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on June 14, includes iconic locales such as Betaab Valley, Verinag and Kokernag gardens, Achabal, Badamwari Park, Duck Park and Taqdeer Park in Srinagar, alongside eight key spots in Jammu like Sarthal, Jai Valley, Pancheri and the serene Devipindi waterfall.
Amarnath Yatra
Security has been ramped up in coordination with regional intelligence agencies, police and the administration. Officials emphasise that this cautious reopening is backed by thorough risk assessments and new measures — including no-fly zones around pilgrimage routes — are in place as the Amarnath Yatra approaches in early July.
Tourism revival
Tourism operators in Srinagar, Pahalgam and beyond are breathing a tentative sigh of relief as the first wave of cautious visitors returns. Srinagar’s Dal Lake floats appear once more, and local vendors and shikara drivers are hoping this signals the revival of lifelines devastated by the attack and subsequent decline in footfall. The bold message: Kashmir remains open for serene beauty, cultural warmth and resilient hearts.