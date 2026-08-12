Gurinder Chadha shares unseen wedding video, recalls being told ‘an Indian bride never smiles’

The filmmaker shared the memory while wishing her husband on their anniversary, calling him her “dearest hubby.”

“30 years ago today! “Look down an indian bride never smiles - you’ll ruin the bloody video!” Dialogue from my actual wedding videographer to #benditlikebeckham Happy Anniversary to my dearest hubby Babaji Bless (sic.),” wrote the filmmaker.

In the picture, Gurinder Chadha can be seen dressed as an Indian bride in a pink traditional outfit, smiling as she poses for the camera. She is pictured sitting inside a car alongside her husband, Paul.

Gurinder and Paul have been married for three decades and have worked together professionally as well. Their long-standing relationship has often extended beyond their personal lives, with the couple collaborating on several film projects.