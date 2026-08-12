Jeet on Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat and the future of Tollywood

A

There are quite a few actors and directors. We have been trying, we have been experimenting. We have made quite a few films in the past with new talents, be it actors or directors.

We have done that, and it’s our responsibility to do so, now that we have spent enough time in the industry, and have developed an understanding of the craft and business. From that lens, if we see, it is our job, our responsibility.

We are developing new things with a few of the directors. And I feel if everything around changes, the state changes, then that would be reflected in our industry also. And the youth has to come in and contribute. If they don’t believe in the legacy of Bengali cinema, it will be very challenging for anybody to pull it off. They have to bring their ideas and stories and we as veteran seniors have to extend our support.