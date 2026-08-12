Tota Roy Choudhury on Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat, his first collaboration with Jeet, and more

A

See, all of us have one goal: the end product. But there may be many ways. What I think is that, whatever the way might be, I should be able to deliver what the director is expecting from me. For that, I will have to see what my infrastructure, budget, and time allow me. My industry doesn’t allow me a long prep time; I have to shoot three to four scenes every day, and honestly, the industry doesn’t allow me to have the privilege of becoming and staying a character!

And to be honest, I do not believe in method acting. I have checked and read to find out how many actors/technicians have faced psychological issues and had to take professional help because they couldn’t let go of the character that they played; some eventually took some extreme steps too, and the world already knows about them. So, why go that way, when we can act even without allowing darkness to get over us?