Acclaimed K-drama maestro Ahn Pan-seok passes away at 64

Former announcer Baek Ji-yeon also paid her respects, stating, “May he rest in peace. Rest well. He was a wonderful director and a truly good friend.”

Final project to air as planned

The director’s final drama, Love Doctor, is scheduled to premiere this October. Starring Choo Young-woo and Kim So-hyun, the series tells the touching story of two students navigating personal loss and love. The production team confirmed that filming and post-production editing were completed before his death.

“We sincerely ask for your cooperation so that the bereaved family, who are in deep sorrow, can quietly say goodbye to the deceased,” the team shared, requesting privacy for the funeral. “We once again express our deepest condolences on his final journey and pray for the repose of his soul.”