Acclaimed K-drama maestro Ahn Pan-seok passes away at 64

The South Korean entertainment world is in mourning following the tragic passing of master director Ahn Pan-seok on August 12, 2026. The 64-year-old filmmaker had been battling lung cancer since last year and recently suffered a cerebral haemorrhage. Despite receiving treatment, his condition worsened. The sudden death of the celebrated director has prompted an outpouring of grief from actors, broadcasters and colleagues across the industry.
Beginning his television career in 1987 as a producer, Pan-seok built an illustrious career spanning nearly four decades. He made his directorial debut in 1994 and quickly became known for his realistic storytelling, emotionally layered characters and beautifully understated approach to complex social issues.
His distinctive voice shaped some of South Korea’s most critically acclaimed contemporary television series. Masterpieces such as Behind the White Tower, Secret Affair, Heard It Through the Grapevine, Something in the Rain and One Spring Night solidified his reputation as a true drama maestro.
Colleagues who worked closely with him have shared moving tributes. Actor Kim Myung-min expressed that he felt as if his mind had gone blank. Meanwhile, actress Kim Hye-eun shared a particularly touching message. “Director, you gave me the honour of being part of Secret Affair,” Hye-eun said. “I wanted to be someone you would not be ashamed of. I regret deeply that I could not work with you on your final project. It hurts so much because you were too precious to lose.”
Former announcer Baek Ji-yeon also paid her respects, stating, “May he rest in peace. Rest well. He was a wonderful director and a truly good friend.”
The director’s final drama, Love Doctor, is scheduled to premiere this October. Starring Choo Young-woo and Kim So-hyun, the series tells the touching story of two students navigating personal loss and love. The production team confirmed that filming and post-production editing were completed before his death.
“We sincerely ask for your cooperation so that the bereaved family, who are in deep sorrow, can quietly say goodbye to the deceased,” the team shared, requesting privacy for the funeral. “We once again express our deepest condolences on his final journey and pray for the repose of his soul.”