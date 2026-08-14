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Musician Matt Bellamy files for divorce from wife and model Elle Evans; seeks sole custody of children

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy files to divorce wife Elle Evans after 7 years of marriage, seeks sole custody of kids
Musician Matt Bellamy files for divorce from wife and model Elle Evans; seeks sole custody of children
Matt Bellamy and Elle Evans Source - X
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All is not good between Muse frontman Matthew ‘Matt’ Bellamy and his wife model Elle Evans. According to confirmed reports, Bellamy has filed for divorceafter 7 years of marriage and as per the terms and conditions of the case, seeks full custody of their children.

What transpired between the couple leading to a divorce?

What transpired between the couple leading to a divorce?
Matt and Elle with their children Source - X

Neither Matt nor Elle have spoken publicly about the situation or the exact reason that led to the collapse of their marriage. However, as per reports, Matt has cited irreconcilable differences. In fact, it has also come to notice that the couple had been leading their separate lives from 2025. But it was in August 2026 that Bellamy finally filed the papers. Moreover, his only public statement ever made regarding this situation was vaguely put across as situations that threw him off guard. Thus the best thing to focus on was to take care of the children and give them a steady life. As of 2026, the couple shares two children, daughter Lovella Dawn Bellamy (6) and son George Bellamy (2). Hence, it is in the interest of the children that he seeks their sole physical and legal custody.  

Matt Bellamy and Elle Evans separate after 7 years of marriage
Matt Bellamy files for divorce after seven years of marriage Source - X

All about Matt Bellamy and Elle Evans’ marriage

The Uprising singer is known for his work in the band as the lead vocalist, guitarist, pianist and songwriter. The multi-instrumentalist got engaged to Elle in 2017 and finally tied the knot in 2019. In fact she has also appeared in music videos for Muse apart from the indie film The Love Witch and Barry. Bellamy was also engaged to Kate Hudson and the duo shares a son Bingham (15). After filing for the divorce neither Bellamy nor Evans have publicly given a statement on the situation. As per reports, Bellamy has sought for spousal support for the children as per their marriage agreement. Evan, on the other hand has almost a month to respond to the situation, however, she does plan to fight the custody battle.

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Musician Matt Bellamy files for divorce from wife and model Elle Evans; seeks sole custody of children
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Matt Bellamy
Elle Evans

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