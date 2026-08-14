Musician Matt Bellamy files for divorce from wife and model Elle Evans; seeks sole custody of children

All about Matt Bellamy and Elle Evans’ marriage

The Uprising singer is known for his work in the band as the lead vocalist, guitarist, pianist and songwriter. The multi-instrumentalist got engaged to Elle in 2017 and finally tied the knot in 2019. In fact she has also appeared in music videos for Muse apart from the indie film The Love Witch and Barry. Bellamy was also engaged to Kate Hudson and the duo shares a son Bingham (15). After filing for the divorce neither Bellamy nor Evans have publicly given a statement on the situation. As per reports, Bellamy has sought for spousal support for the children as per their marriage agreement. Evan, on the other hand has almost a month to respond to the situation, however, she does plan to fight the custody battle.