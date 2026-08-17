Pakistani TikTok star Shamsu Bibi shot dead in Taxila

In a tragic and shocking incident, popular Pakistani social media influencer Shamsu Bibi, widely known to her followers as Ayesha Gilamana, has been shot dead in the Taxila area near Islamabad. The fatal attack occurred on 14 August while she was travelling in a car with her family members.

TikTok star Shamsu Bibi shot dead in Pakistan

According to the police complaint, Shamsu was contacted by an acquaintance named Kashif, known as Kashi, who asked her to step outside her residence. She subsequently departed in a vehicle accompanied by her 15-year-old sister Asima and her brother Naimatullah. Moments later, two unidentified assailants on a motorbike intercepted their vehicle near a petrol station and opened fire indiscriminately.