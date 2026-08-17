Pakistani TikTok star Shamsu Bibi shot dead in Taxila

In a tragic and shocking incident, popular Pakistani social media influencer Shamsu Bibi, widely known to her followers as Ayesha Gilamana, has been shot dead in the Taxila area near Islamabad. The fatal attack occurred on 14 August while she was travelling in a car with her family members.
According to the police complaint, Shamsu was contacted by an acquaintance named Kashif, known as Kashi, who asked her to step outside her residence. She subsequently departed in a vehicle accompanied by her 15-year-old sister Asima and her brother Naimatullah. Moments later, two unidentified assailants on a motorbike intercepted their vehicle near a petrol station and opened fire indiscriminately.
The bullets struck Shamsu directly in the neck, causing her to succumb to her injuries at the scene. The sudden gunfire caused the vehicle to lose control and crash into another car, leaving Asima critically injured.
Shamsu had established a prominent presence online, creating video content for nearly four years. Her channel had amassed over a million followers and tens of millions of likes prior to its deactivation by her grieving family.
Her father, Fazal Sahibzada, stated that his daughter had been entangled in severe financial disputes with individuals named Kausar and Javed, also known as Shaheen. Fazal claimed that Shamsu had demanded her money back and subsequently received repeated death threats, prompting her to lodge a formal complaint in Islamabad.
Her family alleges that the brazen daylight ambush was linked directly to these monetary disputes. “The attack was carried out to silence her and take her money,” her family alleged in their statements, suspecting the involvement of the named individuals alongside the unidentified attackers.
Local authorities have registered a case covering murder, attempted murder and criminal conspiracy, launching an active investigation to apprehend those responsible for the devastating crime.