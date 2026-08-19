'Frustrated, fed up, fried': Oppenheimer star David Krumholtz takes a break from acting

David Krumholtz spoke about the many changes in the industry throughout the course of his career

David noticed a drastic change within the industry over the many years he was part of it. "Pay was fair. And the momentum could be built...But with conglomerate corporatizing of Hollywood, those unwritten rules of mutual respect have shifted…. Drastically. I’m being asked to 'hang in there' by my own union and reps", he noted.

The actor added that he was asked to "reinvent" himself on social media in order to garner more likes and follows so that he can earn the money "TV show or film or stage refuses to pay" any longer. "I, along with many talented folks, not just actors, are being mass demoted. Imagine you excel in your career for 34 years, just to be drastically demoted for it", he said.

Despite his break, David noted that if an acting opportunity comes his way in the future, he is open to considering but doesn't wish to completely surrender himself to the system.