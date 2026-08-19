'Frustrated, fed up, fried': Oppenheimer star David Krumholtz takes a break from acting

David Krumholtz has taken a break from acting. The Oppenheimer and The Santa Clause star has said that he has decided to put his Hollywood career on hold because he feels the industry does not pay the equal respect to character actors.
David Krumholtz has decided after feeling degraded for being a character actor. The 48-year-old has quit acting, at least for now, and has shared the reason for his decision on Threads this Monday, August 17, 2026. However, he later deleted the series of posts from his account.
"I kinda sorta put my acting career on hold the other day. It’s been something I’ve been petrified to do for years. Specifically, the fear was that I’d go broke and not be able to handle being out of the game", the actor declared.
He added, "A huge wave of relief washed over me. Not sure what I’m going to do for money instead, or how I’m going to do it, but I just removed a humongous burden, one that I truly didn’t fathom the weight of until it was gone. Frustrated, fed up, fried".
On Tuesday, he made more posts where he said he would now like to "inspire kids in school through motivational speaking". "Exploitative art isn’t art. And artists deserve a fair pay percentage for work that assists their employers in making profits", the actor added.
David noticed a drastic change within the industry over the many years he was part of it. "Pay was fair. And the momentum could be built...But with conglomerate corporatizing of Hollywood, those unwritten rules of mutual respect have shifted…. Drastically. I’m being asked to 'hang in there' by my own union and reps", he noted.
The actor added that he was asked to "reinvent" himself on social media in order to garner more likes and follows so that he can earn the money "TV show or film or stage refuses to pay" any longer. "I, along with many talented folks, not just actors, are being mass demoted. Imagine you excel in your career for 34 years, just to be drastically demoted for it", he said.
Despite his break, David noted that if an acting opportunity comes his way in the future, he is open to considering but doesn't wish to completely surrender himself to the system.