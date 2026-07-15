Ian Somerhalder reveals shocking reason he quit acting and blames streaming giant

Nearly seven years after stepping away from the camera, The Vampire Diaries alumnus Ian Somerhalder has finally broken his silence on why he chose to leave Hollywood. The 47-year-old actor, also celebrated for his performance in Lost, has pinned the blame entirely on streaming powerhouse Netflix following the abrupt cancellation of his sci-fi series V Wars.

The television star addresses the behind-the-scenes drama that prompted his exit

Speaking on a lifestyle podcast, Ian recalled his excitement about playing a scientist rather than his signature supernatural roles. However, after relocating his entire family to Northern Ontario and dedicating nearly a year to the project, the initial cut turned in by the studio left him horrified. “The show that got turned in wasn't even watchable,” Ian confessed, adding that he even offered to return millions of dollars to the studio to keep his name off the project.