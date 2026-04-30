Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed reveal 8-figure debt crisis after quitting Hollywood

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed have disclosed that they once incurred an enormous eight-figure debt after quitting Hollywood, exposing one of their tough times which came after they had an extremely successful acting career.
According to Ian, he quit acting seven years back even though he starred in the incredibly popular show, The Vampire Diaries, from 2009 till 2017. According to him, leaving acting wasn't easy due to one of his failed businesses.
He said, “I retired from acting seven years ago. I left an insanely lucrative career in television after a financial upheaval from building a business that I didn’t build properly. And due to fraud, it put my wife and I into an eight-figure hole.”
According to Ian Somerhalder, things got worse because he made huge personal guarantees to a bank. “It all came crashing down,” he said, adding, “Eight figures is a hard hole to climb out of.”
The part played by his wife, Nikki Reed, was key to their survival from this predicament. He attributed their negotiation out of this crisis to her. They had to sell off all their valuable possessions to bring stability to their financial status. Ian further added, “I mean, I should have been retiring off of one of the biggest TV shows in the world.”
Currently, their interest is in business. Ian is the co-founder of Brother’s Bond Bourbon with his co-star Paul Wesley. Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed are also the founders of The Absorption Company that manufactures high-absorption powdered supplements.
The pair got hitched in April 2015 and have a daughter called Bodhi aged eight years and a baby boy born in June 2023. The family currently resides in a farm outside Los Angeles while handling various business interests.
In regard to their experience, Ian Somerhalder provided tips to couples working together. He said, “The ups and the downs in the journey are supposed to be fun. The grind is supposed to be fun. Find the beauty in all of it.” He also emphasized that he has no regrets over his departure from acting, as he had a good time but is happy where he is now.