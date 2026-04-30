Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed reveal 8-figure debt crisis after quitting Hollywood

He said, “I retired from acting seven years ago. I left an insanely lucrative career in television after a financial upheaval from building a business that I didn’t build properly. And due to fraud, it put my wife and I into an eight-figure hole.”

According to Ian Somerhalder, things got worse because he made huge personal guarantees to a bank. “It all came crashing down,” he said, adding, “Eight figures is a hard hole to climb out of.”

The part played by his wife, Nikki Reed, was key to their survival from this predicament. He attributed their negotiation out of this crisis to her. They had to sell off all their valuable possessions to bring stability to their financial status. Ian further added, “I mean, I should have been retiring off of one of the biggest TV shows in the world.”