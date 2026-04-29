Zoe Kravitz's third engagement ring is her most expensive yet, as per experts

Zoe Kravitz’s engagement ring has immediately grabbed the attention since it was revealed that Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles are engaged. The actress wore an impressive looking diamond ring when she was out in London. Sources have confirmed that both the stars have announced their engagement to some of their close friends.

Zoe Kravitz's engagement ring: Design, size, and details experts are decoding

This is not Zoe's first engagement, however, it's most likely the most expensive ring she has received from a partner. She was first engaged to and later married actor Karl Glusman; their 2018 engagement featured a unique antique-style ring with a rose-cut diamond, which was rumoured to be around $36,000.

After her 2019 divorce, she later got engaged to Channing Tatum in 2023. That ring was more modern, reportedly featuring a large cushion-cut diamond set in yellow gold, which was rumoured to cost between $300,000 – $550,000.

According to jewellers, Zoe Kravitz’s newest engagement ring from Harry Styles is believed to have a diamond that has been cut into an elongated cushion shape; however, there are opinions that it could be radiant-cut. The ring itself seems to be made out of yellow gold and is mounted in a minimalist design. According to estimates, it can have a valuation between $300,000 and $500,000, while others believe that it might even cost more than $600,000.