Nick Jonas reveals he auditioned for Kristoff in Frozen: Here’s why he was rejected

American popstar Nick Jonas, during a conversation with the Frozen team, revealed that he once auditioned for the role of Kristoff in the Disney film and said that the experience went far from smoothly, as he was unprepared and ended up “bombing” the audition.

Nick Jonas reveals he bombed his Frozen audition

Nick shared a video on Instagram from his Hey Jonas Podcast, where he was seen talking to Kristen Bell, Josh Gad and Idina Menzel.

While talking to the cast, Nick said, “I auditioned for Frozen. I went in. For Kristoff. And I went in and they said, okay, what are you gonna be singing today? I said, oh, I don't know. They said, what do you mean you don't know? They're like, do you have your sheet music?”

“I said, no, no one told me I had. Okay, let's, and so I just said, can you play something from- I don't know what I said, some musical theater song, and I bombed the audition. It was terrible.”

The cast members said, “That must have been why you didn't get in.”