Nick Jonas to play a single dad in this Ari Sandel rom-com

Nick Jonas, singer-songwriter-actor, reportedly has an untitled Netflix rom-com in his kitty, directed by The Duff director, Ari Sandel.

What else do we know about Nick Jonas' upcoming rom-com?

Penned by Tamara Chestna, known for projcts like Something from Tiffany’s and Moxie, the unnamed rom-com film sees a perennial bachelor whose carefree life goes topsy-turvy when he unexpectedly inherits his cousin’s infant child. Just as he gets a grip on life as a dad, complications arise when the child’s godmother appears out of nowhere, around the holidays, to claim the baby's custody. What ensues is a love story neither saw coming.

Nick has had a productive couple of months, premiering his musical dramedy Power Ballad to critical acclaim at SXSW and more recently signing on to star opposite Kathryn Newton in White Elephant, a new holiday horror film marking MRC’s first under a new horror-thriller partnership with Radio Silence and Project X, dubbed RSPX.

In Power Ballad, Nick Jonas stars opposite Paul Rudd in Power Ballad, the latest film from Once‘s John Carney, which releases June 5, on Lionsgate. Later this year, Nick will also be seen starring alongside Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, and Kevin Hart in the latest Jumanji film from Columbia Pictures.

Best known for directing the teen comedy The DUFF starring Mae Whitman, director Ari Sandel won an Oscar for his USC Film School thesis short West Bank Story and most recently directed Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween for Sony.

Nick Jonas mom Denise Jonas opens up on a health scare that changed her life

Denise Jonas, 59, mom to Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Franklin Jonas, recently shared her experience having a basal ganglia stroke, on a podcast.

“It was in the basal ganglia area of my brain, which affected my cognitive thinking, and my speech, reasoning,” Denise said in a clip from the Got It From My Momma podcast. “At certain times I would have difficulty with my speech.”

The medical emergency has left her with lingering issues, particularly with her memory.

“If I’m tired or hungry, I can fumble my words around and not think of the right words,” Denise shared. “Sometimes, I said earlier, I can’t remember if it’s this or that because I really can’t.”

As Denise pointed out, she “didn’t realise” that she was having stroke symptoms when she began to feel unwell in her home.