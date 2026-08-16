Frozen 3 first look unveiled at D23, teases wedding and a new villain

The internet reacts to the first look of Frozen 3

The clip of the teaser has since gone viral on social media and fans have expressed their excitement. "FINALLY. We’re getting good villains right off the bat again", one fan commented under a post on X. "OMGG it looks like they finally utilized Elsa’s scrapped cunty villain designs for the Frozen 3 villain", another person expressed. Another comment read, "This is actually fire".

The franchise began back in 2013, with the first film, Frozen, immediately becoming a classic. The film is said to be loosely inspired by a fairy tale written by Hans Christian Andersen in 1844. The third film will see Kristell Bell, Idina Menzel and Josh Gad return to voice Anna, Elsa and Olaf, who presented the first look at D23. Directed by Jennifer Lee and Trent Correy, the movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 24, 2027.