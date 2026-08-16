Frozen 3 first look unveiled at D23, teases wedding and a new villain

Disney's beloved sister duo, Elsa and Anna are on their way to us, once again, with Frozen 3. The first look of the upcoming movie was shared at the D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event and the characters are preparing for another riveting adventure.
Disney shared the first look of Frozen 3 at the D23 event and Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf are all set to return once again in 2027, seven years after the release of Frozen 2 in 2019.
According to the first glimpse that the world had of the upcoming movie, fans can expect Anna and Kristoff to finally get married! However, it is definitely not going to be a bed of roses for the sisters who will face a difficult challenge from a real villain for the very first time!
The official teaser begins with Elsa coming across a big, blue crystal that opens up another world. Anna, who is seen holding a bouquet, appears to be married and joins Anna riding on Sven, along with Kristoff and Olaf. Eventually, an unknown woman appears who tells the sisters of Arendelle, "We finally meet".
The clip of the teaser has since gone viral on social media and fans have expressed their excitement. "FINALLY. We’re getting good villains right off the bat again", one fan commented under a post on X. "OMGG it looks like they finally utilized Elsa’s scrapped cunty villain designs for the Frozen 3 villain", another person expressed. Another comment read, "This is actually fire".
The franchise began back in 2013, with the first film, Frozen, immediately becoming a classic. The film is said to be loosely inspired by a fairy tale written by Hans Christian Andersen in 1844. The third film will see Kristell Bell, Idina Menzel and Josh Gad return to voice Anna, Elsa and Olaf, who presented the first look at D23. Directed by Jennifer Lee and Trent Correy, the movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 24, 2027.