Tamil Nadu extends maternity leave for third child from 12 weeks to 365 days, faces backlash

The Tamil Nadu government has announced a 365-day maternity leave for mothers of a third child, extending a benefit that was previously available only for the first and second child. CM Vijay-led government, announced the move, which aims to provide mothers with additional time to care for their newborns. However, despite its intended benefits, the decision has drawn criticism online, with many questioning the move and arguing that it may not be the most appropriate step for a country with a population of over 1.2 billion.

A year-long maternity leave for a third child: Why Tamil Nadu’s new policy is being questioned

Currently, women working in the Tamil Nadu government are entitled to one year of maternity leave for their first and second child, while maternity leave for a third child is limited to 12 weeks. Now making it even, the government has announced an extension of maternity leave for a year for the third child as well.

Stating the same Tamil Nadu's minister for human resources management, D Sarathkumar said, “Under these circumstances, as the Tamil Nadu government is a welfare-oriented administration prioritising social welfare and women's empowerment, the maternity leave currently provided for the third child of female government employees will be enhanced from 12 weeks to 365 days".

MP Karti Chidambaram, being one of the many people who disagrees with this move has stated, “I don't agree with the government's policy of encouraging large families. What Tamil Nadu needs is a highly educated, highly trained population not a population for the sake of numbers. We are an overpopulated country and we will be better served with a much more educated, healthier and smaller population”.