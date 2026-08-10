Tamil Nadu temples to enforce complete mobile phone ban from 1 September

The restrictions apply universally, removing special privileges for prominent visitors. Photography and videography are entirely banned during high-profile visits, with guidelines instructing administrators to ensure actors, politicians and public figures do not disrupt regular worship.

Under the revised protocol issued following instructions from HR&CE Minister Ramesh, temple authorities must notify Commissioner Vinay at least one day prior to any VIP visit. Expressing the core ethos behind the initiative, Ramesh urged visitors to maintain single-minded devotion, stating: "When going to worship God, thoughts should be on God. It will be better if attention is focused on the prayer for which you came."

To ensure a seamless transition, temple authorities have been granted 20 days to set up safe deposit facilities at entrances. Operated by designated personnel and monitored by CCTV cameras, the counters will collect a uniform charge of Rs 5 per device, generating official receipts via the Integrated Temple Management System (ITMS). Clear notice boards and public address systems will remind worshippers to surrender their devices before entering, ensuring every devotee can enjoy undisturbed prayer.