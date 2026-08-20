Dakota Johnson and Role Model split after whirlwind romance

Dakota Johnson and musician Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury, have quietly called time on their relationship less than a year after first sparking romance rumours. Sources confirm that the duo went their separate ways a while ago following a low-key romance that began late last year.

The split marks Dakota’s first public relationship since ending her seven-year romance with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. Although insiders previously noted that Dakota and Tucker were very much on the same page and taking things slowly, the pair ultimately decided to part ways without fanfare.

A low-key romance and an unexpected studio collaboration

Throughout their time together, Dakota, 36, and Tucker, 29, remained fiercely protective of their private life. However, their dynamic briefly took centre stage on Tucker's latest album, Chuck Timely & the Hourglass, where Dakota made an impromptu spoken-word cameo on the track Love I You.