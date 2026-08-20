Dakota Johnson and Role Model split after whirlwind romance

Dakota Johnson and musician Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury, have quietly called time on their relationship less than a year after first sparking romance rumours. Sources confirm that the duo went their separate ways a while ago following a low-key romance that began late last year.
The split marks Dakota’s first public relationship since ending her seven-year romance with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. Although insiders previously noted that Dakota and Tucker were very much on the same page and taking things slowly, the pair ultimately decided to part ways without fanfare.
Throughout their time together, Dakota, 36, and Tucker, 29, remained fiercely protective of their private life. However, their dynamic briefly took centre stage on Tucker's latest album, Chuck Timely & the Hourglass, where Dakota made an impromptu spoken-word cameo on the track Love I You.
Reflecting on the track in a recent interview, Tucker admitted he was initially hesitant about mixing personal and professional boundaries. “I had a lot of names to pick from,” he explained, recalling how his producer suggested the feature when Dakota dropped by the recording session. “I was like, ‘Stop! We’re not mixing work and relationships.’ She was like, ‘I’ll do it,’ and stood right up and got in the booth and knocked it out better than we could have imagined. So I was like, OK, if she’s down—I mean, that’s an amazing cameo.”
The recording resulted in a charming, flirty exchange during the song’s bridge. “Hey, I think you’re perfect,” Tucker croons, to which Dakota coyly quips: “You say that to everyone.” When asked whether his compliment is working, she teases: “Yeah, but don't tell anyone.”
Ultimately, keeping their connection away from the spotlight was always a priority for Tucker, who previously remarked: “Keeping things about music is what I’ve learned. Otherwise, the internet just has a field day.”