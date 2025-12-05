Aishwarya Rai meets Dakota Johnson at the Red Sea Film Festival 2025

Some reports even claimed that during their conversation, Dakota told Aishwarya that she had been to the Maha Kumbh Mela earlier this year.

Fans could not contain their excitement when they saw the collaboration. "Unexpected collab", one fan wrote on social media. "Two divas in one frame", wrote another user.

Aishwarya Rai visited the 5th edition of the Red Sea Film Festival 2025 for the first, which took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Her Dolce Gabbana looks were highly appreciated by fans and the internet could not get enough.

Dakota Johnson has been in the headlines in India for some time. In January this year, she visited the country when Coldplay were on tour in India with their Music of the Spheres World Tour. She was dating the band's lead singer, Chris Martin at the time.

The actor had been to the Siddhivinayak Temple which she visited with Sonali Bendre and Gayatri Joshi. Chris and Dakota were even seen at the Shri Babulnath Temple.

On the work front, Dakota made waves with her performance in the 2025 film, Materialists. Aishwarya on the other hand, had last appeared on the big screen when she starred in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2, released in 2023.