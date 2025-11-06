"Opportunities land on her lap regularly": Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's old comment on Alia Bhatt resurfaces

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has found herself in the middle of social media

buzz after an old interview resurfaced, wherein she spoke about Alia

Bhatt's success and the influence of Karan Johar's backing. In the

viral clip, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said Alia Bhatt had "great support

from Karan right from the beginning" and that "opportunities are

literally falling on her lap regularly." While the comment also

acknowledges Alia Bhatt's talent, it has fired up a public debate

about privilege and the role of established connections in the Hindi

film industry.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Comment Sparks the Good Old Nepotism Debate

The video has resurfaced at a time when nepotism and the right kind of

access to Bollywood are trending topics on social media. Many audience

members felt that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan showed a reality that has

always been there: Early industry support, like that offered by Karan

Johar, accelerates the success of young actors. Alia Bhatt, on the

other hand, has always claimed that hard work and audience acceptance

drive her success.

