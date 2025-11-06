"Opportunities land on her lap regularly": Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's old comment on Alia Bhatt resurfaces

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has found herself in the middle of social media
buzz after an old interview resurfaced, wherein she spoke about Alia
Bhatt's success and the influence of Karan Johar's backing. In the
viral clip, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said Alia Bhatt had "great support
from Karan right from the beginning" and that "opportunities are
literally falling on her lap regularly." While the comment also
acknowledges Alia Bhatt's talent, it has fired up a public debate
about privilege and the role of established connections in the Hindi
film industry.
The video has resurfaced at a time when nepotism and the right kind of
access to Bollywood are trending topics on social media. Many audience
members felt that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan showed a reality that has
always been there: Early industry support, like that offered by Karan
Johar, accelerates the success of young actors. Alia Bhatt, on the
other hand, has always claimed that hard work and audience acceptance
drive her success.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, never one to mince words, came across as a mix
of flattering and honest as she talked about Alia Bhatt's career
graph. She felt the young actress does good work along with great
opportunities. The Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Alia Bhatt conversation,
however, has triggered contrasting reactions online - some calling it
an honest observation, while others see it as a subtle critique of
Bollywood's insider culture.
The clip has put the spotlight once more on Bollywood's larger debate
about nepotism and access. Other actors who have similarly faced
criticism for belonging to film families and getting early breaks
under established banners include Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara
Ali Khan, and Varun Dhawan.
Alia Bhatt is already gearing up for her next release, Alpha. This Shiv Rawail directorial is an upcoming action-thriller that reportedly features Alia Bhatt along with Sharvari Wagh. The film sees her return to high-octane storytelling after Heart of Stone and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, making Alpha one of the most anticipated Hindi films on the 2025 slate.