Shweta Tiwari spots cockroach in online grocery order, seeks help from FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe

Kasautii Zindagi Kay Actor Shweta Tiwari has urged the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe to step in and take action, after she claimed that a cockroach was found in a recent grocery delivery.
Shweta, who is currently a participant on Prime Video's The Traitors Season 2, shared a video on her Instagram stories showing a cockroach crawling around her house.
According to her post, the incident happened after she ordered cold drinks through Instamart, a quick-commerce grocery delivery app.
The actor tagged Tukaram in her post and urged him to take a look into the matter.
Her post comes at a time when the 'Singham of Maharashtra', senior IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe has been receiving attention online as he is taking considerable action against hotels, restaurants, canteens and other establishments allegedly found violating food safety rules and regulations.
The actor on her Instagram story has tagged Swiggy, Instamart and Instamart Delivery partners, however, it is also not yet clear what action, if any, has been taken in response to her complaint.
Shweta Tiwari's television Journey
With her portrayal of Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shweta Tiwari became a household name, and later on played pivotal roles in television shows like Jaane Kya Baat Hui, Parvarrish - Kuchh Khatee Kuchh Meethi and Begusarai.
Tiwari has also been part of several reality shows. She ended up winning the fourth season of Bigg Boss and later, went on to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She was also seen in Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur.
On the OTT front, Shweta has appeared in projects like Prime Video's Indian Police Force, where she played a supporting role alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.
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