Shweta Tiwari spots cockroach in online grocery order, seeks help from FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe

Kasautii Zindagi Kay Actor Shweta Tiwari has urged the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe to step in and take action, after she claimed that a cockroach was found in a recent grocery delivery.

What happened with Shweta Tiwari’s grocery order?

Shweta, who is currently a participant on Prime Video's The Traitors Season 2, shared a video on her Instagram stories showing a cockroach crawling around her house.

According to her post, the incident happened after she ordered cold drinks through Instamart, a quick-commerce grocery delivery app.

The actor tagged Tukaram in her post and urged him to take a look into the matter.