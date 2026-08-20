Taylor Swift's ex Conor Kennedy lands on Russia's international wanted list

Taylor Swift's ex, Conor Kennedy, 32, the son of U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has been placed on Russia's international most-wanted list. A Moscow district court authorised his arrest in absentia on August 12, accusing him of serving as a mercenary alongside Ukrainian forces. Russian state media outlet TASS reports he's been charged under Article 353 of the Russian Criminal Code, which covers mercenary participation in armed conflict — a charge that carries a potential sentence of seven to ten years if he's ever convicted.

Who is Conor Kennedy? Taylor Swift’s ex wanted by Russia

In 2012, Conor first made headlines in celebrity tabloids when he dated Taylor, who was 18 at the time and 22 at the time. Their brief, highly publicised relationship ended in October of that year. Most people agree that Taylor's song Starlight was inspired by the romance.