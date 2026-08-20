Why Mahesh Babu avoids curd rice: The hidden dangers you don't see

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu has long been the subject of fascination among fans for his seemingly flawless skin and ageless appearance. His youthful looks and enduring charm have sparked endless curiosity about how he manages to maintain his glamour year after year. Now, addressing the buzz around his appearance, the actor has revealed his secret, while also drawing attention to some of the hidden dangers of one of the most beloved dishes of South India: The curd rice.

Mahesh Babu says no to Burger, Pastry and Curd Rice: Here’s why

The actor who recently turned 51, has been the internet’s obsession for his ageless look. During one interview when he was asked to choose among a burger, a pastry or curd rice, he chose a fourth option: none of the above! Following his answer, a lot of questions started to make rounds with his diet taking the center stage.

During the interview he explained his choice and said, “I don’t eat any of these. I avoid dairy and don’t eat bread, so no burger. It’s been a long time since I stopped eating these. But I may enjoy my sweet, sometime. Very rare”.

Dr Palaniappan Manickam, a US-based gastroenterologist and director of Preventive Gastroenterology in California in a video commenting on the actor’s diet said, “Mahesh Babu says he doesn't eat burgers, only vegetables. People keep asking how he looks the same year after year. And his secret to youth is eating vegetables.”