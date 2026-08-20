Why Mahesh Babu avoids curd rice: The hidden dangers you don't see

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu has long been the subject of fascination among fans for his seemingly flawless skin and ageless appearance. His youthful looks and enduring charm have sparked endless curiosity about how he manages to maintain his glamour year after year. Now, addressing the buzz around his appearance, the actor has revealed his secret, while also drawing attention to some of the hidden dangers of one of the most beloved dishes of South India: The curd rice.
The actor who recently turned 51, has been the internet’s obsession for his ageless look. During one interview when he was asked to choose among a burger, a pastry or curd rice, he chose a fourth option: none of the above! Following his answer, a lot of questions started to make rounds with his diet taking the center stage.
During the interview he explained his choice and said, “I don’t eat any of these. I avoid dairy and don’t eat bread, so no burger. It’s been a long time since I stopped eating these. But I may enjoy my sweet, sometime. Very rare”.
Dr Palaniappan Manickam, a US-based gastroenterologist and director of Preventive Gastroenterology in California in a video commenting on the actor’s diet said, “Mahesh Babu says he doesn't eat burgers, only vegetables. People keep asking how he looks the same year after year. And his secret to youth is eating vegetables.”
Explaining his point of view on the actor’s diet Dr. Pal said, “When you eat vegetables, the fibre in them feeds your good gut bacteria. Good gut bacteria reduce inflammation. Lower inflammation improves skin texture, glow and ageing. This is called the gut-skin axis. Just like the brain-gut axis”.
So, having the right amount of protein and fibre is what should be the ideal notion and not to avoid a particular dish as a whole. Curd rice is healthy but it is important to note what how dairy can impact your gut. If someone is lactose intolerant, it will obviously be a no go for them.