A leaked image of Mahesh Babu as Lord Rama in Varanasi has sparked debate online

A picture of actor Mahesh Babu dressed as Lord Rama is making rounds on social media. And fans were quick to speculate that it’s from the set of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi, fueling excitement around the highly anticipated project. The leaked image has also sparked widespread discussion on whether it’s an AI-generated one, with fans eagerly waiting for an official glimpse.

Real or AI? Internet divided over Mahesh Babu's viral Lord Rama look

The picture featured Mahesh Babu in saffron dhoti, carrying a bow over his shoulder and standing against what seems to be a rural backdrop. Although unofficial, this small detail was enough to excite fans, who quickly embraced it as the film’s first glimpse.

One user showering their anticipation wrote, “Whatever it is, AI or not, I am super excited for the film”. Another user also remarked saying, “These leaks are on purpose. Hollywood started doing it, and now everyone else just follows."