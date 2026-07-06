A leaked image of Mahesh Babu as Lord Rama in Varanasi has sparked debate online

A picture of actor Mahesh Babu dressed as Lord Rama is making rounds on social media. And fans were quick to speculate that it’s from the set of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi, fueling excitement around the highly anticipated project. The leaked image has also sparked widespread discussion on whether it’s an AI-generated one, with fans eagerly waiting for an official glimpse.
The picture featured Mahesh Babu in saffron dhoti, carrying a bow over his shoulder and standing against what seems to be a rural backdrop. Although unofficial, this small detail was enough to excite fans, who quickly embraced it as the film’s first glimpse.
One user showering their anticipation wrote, “Whatever it is, AI or not, I am super excited for the film”. Another user also remarked saying, “These leaks are on purpose. Hollywood started doing it, and now everyone else just follows."
On the other hand, one person taking to the comment section dropped a regular image of the actor alongside the leaked image and wrote, “Cool guys it's edited not real…” Another user supporting the other person's comment wrote, “I don’t think this is original. the beard and long-hair look doesn’t seem like something @ssrajamouliwould finalize for this role.”
One of them, took a different route and compared his appearance with actor Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming Ramayana. Commenting on who’s a better fit for portraying Lord Rama, debates ignited on the same. One comment read, “No hate to either actor—I like both. Lord Ram is traditionally depicted with a clean-shaven, youthful look in many portrayals, so Ranbir's look fits well.”
Director Rajamouli once commenting on Mahesh's role as Lord Rama, shared in an interview, “On the first day, when Mahesh came in Lord Ram's get-up for the photoshoot, I had goosebumps. I was torn. Mahesh has the charm of Krishna, but the calmness of Ram. Still, I was confident. I even set that photo as my wallpaper and then removed it so that no one would see it."