Mukesh Khanna says Ranbir Kapoor might be unsuitable for Lord Rama role in Ramayana

In a recent interview, Mukesh Khanna revealed his reservations about Animal actor Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Mukesh explained that the image of Ranbir as Ranvijay Singh in his Animal movie might make it tough for audiences to accept the "Maryada Purushottam image of Rama" that he is set to play.

In Hinduism, Lord Rama, also known as Shri Ramachandra, is titled Maryada Purushottam, as a reminder of the ideal human qualities everyone is inspired to achieve and uphold the life of highest honour and dignity.

"Ched chaad karoge toh phasoge. Aap Ram ko yodha bata rahe ho, vo Maryada Purushottam the," he said. (Translation: "If you tease or provoke, you’ll get into trouble. You are calling Ram a warrior, but he was the Maryada Purushottam — the ideal man.")

"They’re showing Lord Ram climbing trees and shooting arrows. Krishna or Arjuna can do that, but Rama wouldn’t do it. If Rama proclaimed himself as a warrior, he would never ask monkeys to help him. He was enough, one man against Ravana."