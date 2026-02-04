Is Mahesh Babu playing Lord Ram in Varanasi?

The wait for SS Rajamouli’s next action-fantasy extravaganza, Varanasi, reached a fever point after the launch of a majestic teaser that gave a glimpse into a world heavily influenced by Indian mythology. Now, the lead actor Mahesh Babu has revealed interesting details about his training for a sequence inspired by the Ramayana, confessing that he is playing the divine role of Lord Rama himself.

Mahesh Babu embodies Lord Rama in Rajamouli’s epic Varanasi

Playing a legendary deity was not just about acting; it was also about a complete physical makeover. Mahesh revealed that Rajamouli was very particular about his physical appearance, which was missing in today’s characters. For this, Rajamouli gave Mahesh pictures of European sculptures to take cues from. Mahesh kept these references on his smartphone and even posted them on the walls of his study room, practicing the stiff and statue-like posture every day.

The dedication was so extreme that it sometimes spilled over into his personal life. Mahesh remembered a funny incident when he was on a family vacation in Germany, where he instinctively adopted a majestic posture, earning confused glances from passersby. However, the actor revealed that the six months of intense training made it very easy for him to "stand tall".