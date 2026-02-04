Is Mahesh Babu playing Lord Ram in Varanasi?
The wait for SS Rajamouli’s next action-fantasy extravaganza, Varanasi, reached a fever point after the launch of a majestic teaser that gave a glimpse into a world heavily influenced by Indian mythology. Now, the lead actor Mahesh Babu has revealed interesting details about his training for a sequence inspired by the Ramayana, confessing that he is playing the divine role of Lord Rama himself.
Mahesh Babu embodies Lord Rama in Rajamouli’s epic Varanasi
Playing a legendary deity was not just about acting; it was also about a complete physical makeover. Mahesh revealed that Rajamouli was very particular about his physical appearance, which was missing in today’s characters. For this, Rajamouli gave Mahesh pictures of European sculptures to take cues from. Mahesh kept these references on his smartphone and even posted them on the walls of his study room, practicing the stiff and statue-like posture every day.
The dedication was so extreme that it sometimes spilled over into his personal life. Mahesh remembered a funny incident when he was on a family vacation in Germany, where he instinctively adopted a majestic posture, earning confused glances from passersby. However, the actor revealed that the six months of intense training made it very easy for him to "stand tall".
Apart from posture, Mahesh also underwent rigorous training in kalaripayattu, the ancient martial art of Kerala. This was not for a prolonged battle scene but for mastering the walk and running pattern of Lord Rama for just two shots in the final film.
"When I saw the shot, I was really happy. It was worth it," Mahesh said, adding that the training has completely changed the way he walks and stands.
Rajamouli, fresh from the international success of RRR, is also optimistic that these mythological foundations will appeal to the global audience. Though the film delves into the relationship between a father and son—inspired by Rama and Dasharatha—the filmmaker is of the opinion that the underlying emotions will also connect with the global audience even if they are not aware of the Ramayana.
With Priyanka Chopra as the enigmatic Mandakini and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the villainous Kumbha, Varanasi is scheduled for a global release on April 7, 2027.