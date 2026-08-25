Rashmika Mandanna makes first public appearance post-hip injury, stuns in a ₹89K outfit

Rashmika Mandanna, made her first public appearance since recovering from a hip injury, arrived hand-in-hand with Vijay Deverakonda at the engagement ceremony of Sirgapoor Niranjan Reddy’s son. The duo effortlessly stole the spotlight the moment they entered.

And despite the star-studded crowd, the Cocktail 2 actor turned heads with her effortless elegance. She wore a stunning wine and green Sureena Chowdhri Anarkali set, perfectly paired with a matching dupatta that elevated her graceful look.

What Rashmika Mandanna wore at Niranjan Reddy's son's engagement

The gorgeous Rashmika Mandanna arrived at the engagement in a Rs 89,900 Sureena Chowdhri Anarkali. The wine and bottle-green silk velvet ensemble, with rich, gold threadwork added a royal flair to the silhouette. The striking aari and zardozi work on the neckline, hemline and dupatta made it a perfect pick for the ceremony.