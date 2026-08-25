Rashmika Mandanna makes first public appearance post-hip injury, stuns in a ₹89K outfit

Rashmika Mandanna, made her first public appearance since recovering from a hip injury, arrived hand-in-hand with Vijay Deverakonda at the engagement ceremony of Sirgapoor Niranjan Reddy’s son. The duo effortlessly stole the spotlight the moment they entered.
And despite the star-studded crowd, the Cocktail 2 actor turned heads with her effortless elegance. She wore a stunning wine and green Sureena Chowdhri Anarkali set, perfectly paired with a matching dupatta that elevated her graceful look.
The gorgeous Rashmika Mandanna arrived at the engagement in a Rs 89,900 Sureena Chowdhri Anarkali. The wine and bottle-green silk velvet ensemble, with rich, gold threadwork added a royal flair to the silhouette. The striking aari and zardozi work on the neckline, hemline and dupatta made it a perfect pick for the ceremony.
The actor middle-parted her straight hair and left it open. She accessorised the Anarkali set with a choker neckpiece and a studded kada on her right hand.
Vijay Deverakonda, on the other hand, opted for an all-black ensemble, paring a velvet black pants and a short black bandhgala.
Rashmika suffered a hip injury on the sets of her upcoming project Mysaa, which got her homebound, on bedrest. Taking to Instagram, she shared, "Hie guyssss! Injuries suck.. and I was really hoping that no one will get to know.. but well. Sorry I've been MIA but hieeee! I'm hereeee! It happened awhile ago ya and this is my 3rd injury back to back.. I should definitely learn to treat my body like a human body and not some machine. (sic)"
Considering Mysaa the "most aggressive film", she added that the pain from the injury was bearable. Sharing a glimpse of her recovery days, she said, "I've been doing a lot of puzzles - had no idea I was this good with them. Really really trying not to put on weight because well I workout and run like a beast which keeps me in a decent shape and now I won't be able to work out or run for a while and if I can't workout then what do I do.. I eat.. and I become a dessert monster."