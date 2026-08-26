Rhiya Ahir, viral model who blocked police van eyes Bigg Boss entry

As the Jantar Mantar student protest took over everyone’s feed on social media, one lady became the star of the moment in Mumbai’s protest when she stopped a police van with just one hand, refusing to leave. And that woman is Rhiya Ahir who is now eyeing for the Bigg Boss 20 spot.
Following the buzz around her viral moment on the internet, the nation was impressed by her bold move. Although she had a pre-established fan following on Instagram with 300K+ followers, her possible appearance in the upcoming Bigg Boss 20 can be a turning point in her career.
In the latest promo, of Bigg Boss 20 Salman Khan introduces a ‘vardaan’ that gives viewers the power to choose between two special contestants and this time the face off is between Rhiya Ahir and Love Gill.
The contestant who receives the maximum audience votes will secure a spot in the Bigg Boss house and enter on the grand premiere. Last season, fans were given the choice to pick between content creator Mridul Tiwari and singer Shehbaz Badesha.
Who are the special ‘vardaans’?
Rhiya Ahir, 27, is a model, entrepreneur and social media creator who became a recognisable face during the CJP student protests in Mumbai in July 2026. Ahead of her stunning pose where she was photographed standing in the rain, blocking a police van carrying detained student protesters, she held a prominent social media presence. She is largely active in the entertainment business and appeared in several music videos, including the recent Dilbara. She is also the founder of a luxury handcrafted apparel label that works with Indian artisans.
Love Gill, on the other hand, is a Punjabi model and actress best known for her role in the television series Tu Patang Main Dor. She has also appeared in Punjabi films including Haterz, Shakkar Paare, Vekhi Ja Chhedi Na, Furlow and Hanji Kaun?, and has a strong Instagram following as well.
Who are the other contestants?
Some of the other speculated contestants as of now includes Rajat Bedi, Aryan Kelvin, Zayn Saifi, Ashish Chanchlani, Jennifer Winget, and Niti Taylor.