Rhiya Ahir, viral model who blocked police van eyes Bigg Boss entry

As the Jantar Mantar student protest took over everyone’s feed on social media, one lady became the star of the moment in Mumbai’s protest when she stopped a police van with just one hand, refusing to leave. And that woman is Rhiya Ahir who is now eyeing for the Bigg Boss 20 spot.

Bigg Boss 20: Meet Rhiya Ahir and Love Gill, the two ‘Vardaans’ competing for a house entry

Following the buzz around her viral moment on the internet, the nation was impressed by her bold move. Although she had a pre-established fan following on Instagram with 300K+ followers, her possible appearance in the upcoming Bigg Boss 20 can be a turning point in her career.

In the latest promo, of Bigg Boss 20 Salman Khan introduces a ‘vardaan’ that gives viewers the power to choose between two special contestants and this time the face off is between Rhiya Ahir and Love Gill.

The contestant who receives the maximum audience votes will secure a spot in the Bigg Boss house and enter on the grand premiere. Last season, fans were given the choice to pick between content creator Mridul Tiwari and singer Shehbaz Badesha.