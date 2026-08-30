Tara Sutaria has Dyscalculia: A real math-learning disability

Tara Sutaria has revealed that she has dyscalculia, a neuro-developmental learning disability that affects one's ability to learn and process mathematical or numerical problems. The actress opened up about her condition during an interview on Friday.
On August 28, 2026, during an interview with Hauterrfly, Tara Sutaria said that she faces difficulty with mathematical calculations and makes mistakes. While talking about financial literacy, the actress said that she counts on her father and her accounts team for help when it comes to her finances.
"I am lucky because my dad really helps me with that. It’s very important to know everything about your bank work, your paperwork, how to really take care of your finances as a woman. I try to understand as much as I can but I have a learning disability, a maths learning disability, called dyscalculia. I try, but more often than not I make a mistake. So I need my team, I have my accounts team and all of that – they look into everything", Tara revealed.
The UNESCO describes dyscalculia as, "a neurological condition that affects school-level mathematics skills. Some children with dyscalculia cannot grasp basic number concepts and work hard to memorize them, however inadvertently miss the logic behind the concepts.".
A child or adult with dyscalculia struggles with math-related problems such as counting, connecting numbers mentally with a certain quantity, estimating and comparing larger numbers and more. From basic math to complicated multiplication tables, everything is a challenge that is often extremely difficult to overcome.
Dyscalculia also leads to anxiety related to maths and can also affect one's ability to tell time by looking at an analog clock.
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