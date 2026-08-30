Tara Sutaria has Dyscalculia: A real math-learning disability

Tara Sutaria has revealed that she has dyscalculia, a neuro-developmental learning disability that affects one's ability to learn and process mathematical or numerical problems. The actress opened up about her condition during an interview on Friday.

Tara Sutaria opens up about dealing with dyscalculia

On August 28, 2026, during an interview with Hauterrfly, Tara Sutaria said that she faces difficulty with mathematical calculations and makes mistakes. While talking about financial literacy, the actress said that she counts on her father and her accounts team for help when it comes to her finances.